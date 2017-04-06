Saudi Arabia still burning through its cash pile

Net foreign assets held by the Saudi central bank have fallen by an average $6.5 billion a month over the past year

By Bloomberg
  • Thursday, 6 April 2017 10:51 AM
The government is pushing ahead with its blueprint for a post-oil era, which includes subsidy cuts and new taxes as well as a plan to expand its sovereign wealth fund into the world’s largest. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images)

The government is pushing ahead with its blueprint for a post-oil era, which includes subsidy cuts and new taxes as well as a plan to expand its sovereign wealth fund into the world’s largest. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images)

It was meant to be a given that a rebound in oil prices would slow the depletion of Saudi Arabia's foreign-currency reserves. That hasn't happened yet, and economists are wondering why.

Net foreign assets held by the Saudi central bank have fallen by an average $6.5 billion a month over the past year, and now stand at just over $500 billion – having peaked at $737 billion in 2014 when oil prices were above $100 a barrel. The drop in January and February was $11.8 billion and $9.8 billion respectively, the latest data show.

“The burn rate is a cause of concern because it shows no sign of abating,” said Mohamed Abu Basha, a Cairo-based economist at EFG-Hermes.

“It can’t be explained by government spending alone. They haven’t sold domestic bonds, so that could be a reason, but on the other hand, they have had more revenue because of the increase in oil prices.”

As Saudi Arabia’s long-term plan to wean the kingdom off oil takes a toll on growth, officials are trying to strike a balance between stimulating the economy and keeping enough savings to prevent speculation about a currency devaluation.

While the government has said that it will finance its budget deficit by drawing on reserves as well as by issuing debt, it doesn't explain monthly movements in net foreign assets or predict the pace of decline.

Policymakers are also trying to avoid financing the deficit with domestic bonds due to last year’s banking liquidity squeeze, according to Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

“We expect that the authorities will look to reduce the pace of foreign-exchange draw-downs in the coming months,” she said.

The decline in oil revenue has damaged Saudi’s public finances, with the budget deficit rising to $79 billion in 2016, or $107 billion including delayed payments to contractors. The government is pushing ahead with its blueprint for a post-oil era, which includes subsidy cuts and new taxes as well as a plan to expand its sovereign wealth fund into the world’s largest.

Apostolos Bantis, a credit analyst at Commerzbank AG in Dubai, said Saudi Arabia still has breathing room and expects no change to currency policy, or any plan to devalue the riyal, unless net foreign assets fall below $350 billion. Though reserves are falling faster than expected, the overall level still remains high relative to historic levels, he said.

“The reserve levels are still ample and there is significant borrowing capability on the government balance sheet, as long as oil prices remain above $40,” said Emad Mostaque, chief investment officer at Capricorn Fund Managers.

“Their goal for stabilisation long-term is not to rely on hydrocarbon flows, but to ramp up foreign direct investment and overseas dividends.”

Related:

Stories

Saudi Arabia posts first rise in non-oil exports for 8 months

Saudi Arabia spends money to make money

Saudi ratings cut on worsening public finances

Moody's raises its Saudi banking system outlook

Saudi Arabia pledges big projects to soften austerity hit

Saudi earnings face slow recovery from two-year slump

Saudi bank lending slows to lowest level in 7 years

Galleries
In pictures: British PM arrives in Saudi Arabia

In pictures: British PM arrives in Saudi Arabia

Videos

Video: The battle to list Saudi Aramco

Video: The battle to list Saudi Aramco

Companies

Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency

Also in Banking & Finance

Qatar Sheikh said to use loan to fund Deutsche Bank stake

Emirates NBD REIT completes UAE's first IPO of 2017

Also in UAE

Ferrari resale value 75% to 90% on average, says MidEast exec

Al Habtoor to cherry pick Dubai's most expensive penthouse buyer

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
UAE banking merger could be just the start

UAE banking merger could be just the start

First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi has created the...

A humbler Qatar still wants to punch above its weight

A humbler Qatar still wants to punch above its weight

Qatar has acquired more than $335bn worth of assets around the...

Saudi Arabia spends money to make money

Saudi Arabia spends money to make money

Tour of Asia by Saudi Arabia's King Salman advances drive to...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking