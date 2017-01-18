Saudi Arabia tells expats to register fingerprints or face problems

Saudi Arabia’s Passports Department (Jawazat) has told expatriates to register their fingerprints and those of any dependents aged above six years in order not to lose access to electronic services.

Jawazat said it will freeze residents’ computer records and thus their access to electronic services if they do not register. Fingerprinting centres have been set up in the Kingdom and the process will be smooth and hassle free, Jawazat claimed.

“The centres have been supplied with advanced equipment and highly qualified manpower to expedite the process of fingerprinting,” the passports body said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Jawazat denied it is about to launch the second part of a three phase crackdown on illegals in the country. According to the reports, illegal expatriates would be given three months to leave the country or face being imprisoned, blacklisted and deported with no chance of being allowed back in.

The organisation has, however, reminded people in Saudi Arabia on visit visas to leave before the visa expires, or face legal action.

“Any person who is currently in the Kingdom on a visit visa will face punishment if he/she delays departure to their respective homes or any other destination,” it said.

The punishments for overstayers include imprisonment an/or fines, plus deportation.

Legal residents and citizens were reminded that they are also responsible for the behaviour of visitors on their sponsorship and could face punishment for not reporting overstayers.