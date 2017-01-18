Saudi Arabia tells expats to register fingerprints or face problems

Passports Department says failure to register will lead to deactivation of records and loss of services

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 18 January 2017 2:23 PM
Image for illustrative purposes only.

Image for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia’s Passports Department (Jawazat) has told expatriates to register their fingerprints and those of any dependents aged above six years in order not to lose access to electronic services.

Jawazat said it will freeze residents’ computer records and thus their access to electronic services if they do not register. Fingerprinting centres have been set up in the Kingdom and the process will be smooth and hassle free, Jawazat claimed.

“The centres have been supplied with advanced equipment and highly qualified manpower to expedite the process of fingerprinting,” the passports body said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Jawazat denied it is about to launch the second part of a three phase crackdown on illegals in the country. According to the reports, illegal expatriates would be given three months to leave the country or face being imprisoned, blacklisted and deported with no chance of being allowed back in.

The organisation has, however, reminded people in Saudi Arabia on visit visas to leave before the visa expires, or face legal action.

“Any person who is currently in the Kingdom on a visit visa will face punishment if he/she delays departure to their respective homes or any other destination,” it said.

The punishments for overstayers include imprisonment an/or fines, plus deportation.

Legal residents and citizens were reminded that they are also responsible for the behaviour of visitors on their sponsorship and could face punishment for not reporting overstayers.

Related:

Stories

No new crackdown on illegal expats in Saudi Arabia

Saudi mayor rolls out fingerprint scheme to monitor staff attendance

Cost of Saudi fingerprinting scheme weighs on STC, Mobily earnings

Expats in Saudi to pay fee for each dependent

SAMA ‘did not issue warning on expat loans’, says Saudi official

Revealed: New requirements for Saudi-expat marriages

Saudi Arabia to hold off on plans to tax expat remittances for now - report

Galleries
In pictures: Saudi Arabia economy reform

In pictures: Saudi Arabia economy reform

Also in Politics & Economics

Etihad remains committed to equity partner strategy, says Hogan

UK's largest council targets Qatar in major investment drive

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi domestic tourism value drops 6.4% in 2016

US may face terror lawsuits if it keeps JASTA, says Al-Jubeir

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Markets cheer Saudi deficit-cutting but finances still hostage to oil

Markets cheer Saudi deficit-cutting but finances still hostage to oil

Cost of insuring against a Saudi sovereign debt default fell...

Saudi-Iran crisis, economic woes strain Oman's neutrality

Saudi-Iran crisis, economic woes strain Oman's neutrality

Oman has never found it easy to balance relations with Saudi...

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking