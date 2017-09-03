Saudi football fans granted free entry to watch Japan World Cup match

Saudi fans wave the national flag and chant during the 2018 World Cup qualifying football match between Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah on October 11 2016 . Photo: STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images.

Saudi soccer fans can attend the Saudi Arabia-Japan Asia group World Cup qualifier free of charge, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman announced on Sunday.

The match, to be held at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in the western port city of Jeddah on Tuesday, will be a decisive match for the national team’s chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia.

The Saudi team lost their most recent match 2-1 against the UAE last week in Al Ain.

The Japanese team celebrated a 2-0 win over Australia on Thursday that sealed Japan's qualification for the world cup tournament in Russia next year.

The president of the board of the General Sport Authority, Muhammad Al Asheikh, thanked the Crown Prince for his support to the Saudi team in their efforts to qualify for the world cup finals, state news agency SPA reported.