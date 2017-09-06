Saudi Arabia qualify for 2018 World Cup in Russia

Fahad Al Muwallad of Saudi Arabia controls the ball under pressure of Hiroki Sakai of Japan during the FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Saudi Arabia and Japan at the King Abdullah Sports City on September 5, 2017 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia qualified for next year's World Cup following a 1-0 win over Japan in their final group game in Jeddah.

Fahad Al Muwallad's second-half winner booked Saudi Arabia's place in their fifth World Cup competition and consigned Australia to the play-offs, where they will meet Iran.

Al Muwallad, a half-time substitute, smashed a fierce shot into the top corner on 63 minutes to secure Group B's second automatic qualifying spot for the Saudis, ahead of Australia on goal difference.

Russia 2018 will be the fifth appearance for Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup finals after qualifying for the first time back in 1994. They featured in three consecutive finals afterwards (1998, 2002 and 2006) before missing the last two editions in South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014.

UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed sent his congratulations to the Saudi national team via his Twitter account.

“Congratulations to the men of the Kingdom. Salman’s men’s qualification to 2018 World Cup. A team that deserves to represent all Arabs. Congratulation to Custodian of the Two holy Mosques and to the beloved Saudi people,” he said.



Saudi Arabia's players celebrate after winning the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Saudi Arabia and Japan at King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Jeddah. (STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Saudi Soccer Federation denied that any members of the media were excluded from entering Kin Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz Sports City Stadium.

The Federation response came following "false allegations" about a reporter of beIN Sports channel being prevented from accessing the stadium, Saudi Press Agency reported.