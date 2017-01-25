Saudi Aramco 'ends talks' over planned $20bn JV with Petronas

Refining and petrochemicals JV would not generate sufficient returns, according to feasibility study

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 25 January 2017 1:43 PM
Saudi Aramco (Getty Images)

Saudi Aramco has axed a plan to create a $20.1 billion refining and petrochemicals joint venture project with Malaysian national oil company Petronas.

The proposed project at a fishing town in the Malaysian state of Johor, led by Petronas, was scrapped because a feasibility study found that it wouldn’t generate sufficient returns, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The JV was would have seen the construction of a refinery with capacity to process 300,000 barrels of oil a day. The partnership would also construct an adjacent petrochemical complex, which would have yielded a combined annual chemical output of 7.7 million metric tons. Construction costs were estimated at $12 billion, with related facilities to cost $8 billion.

Spokespeople from Petronas and Saudi Aramco declined to comment on “speculation”.

