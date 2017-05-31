Saudi Aramco inks JV deal for $5.3bn shipyard project

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Major production at the yard is expected to start in 2019 with the facility reaching full capacity by 2022
Saudi Aramco has announced that it has signed a joint venture agreement to build a shipyard on the kingdom's east coast.
A shareholder agreement has been inked with National Shipping Co of Saudi Arabia (Bahri), a state-controlled firm which ships oil for Aramco, Lamprell, a UAE-based engineering firm, and South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.
The deal is part of the government's drive to diversify the economy beyond oil and will be the anchor project within the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services located in Ras Al-Khair, near the Jubail Industrial City.
No financial details for the venture were given but it was previously reported that the project would cost more than SR20 billion ($5.3 billion).
Saudi Aramco said in a statement that major production at the yard is expected to start in 2019 with the facility reaching full capacity by 2022.
It added that the integrated maritime yard will be the largest in the region in terms of production capacity and scale, providing an "unprecedented mix of products and services in the region".
The new facility will have the capacity to manufacture four offshore rigs, over 40 vessels including 3 very large crude carrier and service over 260 maritime products annually.
That is the usual US3 PR response. If it were true, the ME3 would not be flying, so it is clearly not.
But, let the US3 fly and compete with the ME3... more
Bomb disposal robots have been around for awhile and are identified as drones. This would the the case of the first aerial drone.
Drones refers... more
It was interesting to hear about a new CEO being appointed to Kuwait Airways. Wishing Mr. Al-Khuzam lots of luck but can’t help wondering if his ‘Transformation... moreWednesday, 31 May 2017 9:05 AM - Faisal Abdul Rahman
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Before Saudi Arabia's decision to move to unlimited production, analysts broadly thought break-even for shale was usd80. After the move, shale producers... moreTuesday, 30 May 2017 12:44 PM - Anastasios Dalgiannakis
Other than the high fees..hidden profits being made in the form of huge mark ups on text books, uniforms, shoes even...then there is fees for participation... moreSunday, 14 May 2017 11:17 AM - Joseph
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... moreFriday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules