Saudi Aramco inks JV deal for $5.3bn shipyard project

Major production at the yard is expected to start in 2019 with the facility reaching full capacity by 2022

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 31 May 2017 2:08 PM

Saudi Aramco has announced that it has signed a joint venture agreement to build a shipyard on the kingdom's east coast.

A shareholder agreement has been inked with National Shipping Co of Saudi Arabia (Bahri), a state-controlled firm which ships oil for Aramco, Lamprell, a UAE-based engineering firm, and South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.

The deal is part of the government's drive to diversify the economy beyond oil and will be the anchor project within the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services located in Ras Al-Khair, near the Jubail Industrial City.

No financial details for the venture were given but it was previously reported that the project would cost more than SR20 billion ($5.3 billion).

Saudi Aramco said in a statement that major production at the yard is expected to start in 2019 with the facility reaching full capacity by 2022.

It added that the integrated maritime yard will be the largest in the region in terms of production capacity and scale, providing an "unprecedented mix of products and services in the region".

The new facility will have the capacity to manufacture four offshore rigs, over 40 vessels including 3 very large crude carrier and service over 260 maritime products annually.

Related:

Stories

JV firm wins design deal for huge Saudi maritime yard

Saudi Aramco sets financing plans for industrial push

Saudi Aramco to invest $400bn to keep oil production steady

Saudi shipper Bahri Q2 net profit rises 47%

Galleries
The world’s largest container ship on the way to Europe

The world’s largest container ship on the way to Europe

Companies

Saudi Aramco

Also in Construction

UAE firm wins naming rights to new Real Madrid stadium

Cash flow respite for UAE construction companies

Also in UAE

UK expat in Dubai is first to get 3D-printed prosthetic leg

UAE approves draft federal law on domestic workers

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Railways are huge priority for the GCC

Railways are huge priority for the GCC

Rail has the potential to dramatically affect Gulf economies...

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

5
Most Popular
Most Discussed
  • 2
    Fair and open skies for US and Gulf carriers

    That is the usual US3 PR response. If it were true, the ME3 would not be flying, so it is clearly not.
    But, let the US3 fly and compete with the ME3... more

    Wednesday, 31 May 2017 9:06 AM - james
  • 1
    Dubai Police invents drone to defuse bombs

    Bomb disposal robots have been around for awhile and are identified as drones. This would the the case of the first aerial drone.

    Drones refers... more

    Wednesday, 31 May 2017 9:05 AM - Bob Byggeren
  • 1
    Kuwait Airways appoints new CEO

    It was interesting to hear about a new CEO being appointed to Kuwait Airways. Wishing Mr. Al-Khuzam lots of luck but can’t help wondering if his ‘Transformation... more

    Wednesday, 31 May 2017 9:05 AM - Faisal Abdul Rahman
Read all user comments »
  • 19
    It's time for restaurants to stop shaming smokers

    Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.

    If your vehicle hits someone... more

    Thursday, 25 May 2017 12:47 PM - Elkhorn
  • 9
    Revealed: huge disparity in Dubai school fees

    I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... more

    Monday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
  • 5
    How Saudi Arabia blundered into OPEC oil cut

    Before Saudi Arabia's decision to move to unlimited production, analysts broadly thought break-even for shale was usd80. After the move, shale producers... more

    Tuesday, 30 May 2017 12:44 PM - Anastasios Dalgiannakis
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking