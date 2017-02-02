Saudi Aramco likely to list on more than one exchange

Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih says still evaluating options for IPO of Saudi oil giant

By Reuters
  • Thursday, 2 February 2017 4:37 PM
Saudi Aramco (Getty Images)

Saudi Aramco (Getty Images)

Saudi Aramco is likely to list its shares simultaneously on more than one exchange but this is still under evaluation, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Thursday.

Asked by reporters if Aramco would list first on the Saudi bourse and then on another exchange abroad, Falih said: "It will probably be done concurrently, but we have not announced. We are evaluating. All our options are open."

The planned listing next year of up to 5 percent of Aramco, expected to be the world's biggest initial public offer of shares, is a centrepiece of the Saudi government's plan to diversify the economy beyond oil.

