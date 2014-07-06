Saudi Aramco to oversee kingdom's 11 new stadia

Oil giant to supervise project that includes three more stadia that Qatar is building for the World Cup

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Sunday, 6 July 2014 4:09 PM

Giant oil company Saudi Aramco will help build 11 new stadiums in Saudi Arabia, according to Arab News.

King Abdullah announced last month the stadia would be “world-class” and each would have capacity for 45,000 spectators.

The figure is three more than Qatar is constructing for the football World Cup in 2022.

Petroleum and mineral resources minister Ali Al Naimi said on Saturday King Abdullah has ordered Saudi Aramco to help run the project, which will see the stadiums built in various cities across the kingdom.

“Aramco has already begun forming specialised teams to take initial steps in implementing, planning and supervising the stadium system across the kingdom’s regions in accordance with the most modern international standards,” he was quoted as saying.

The kingdom already has 23 stadiums, according to the Saudi Gazette. King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh has one of the largest stadium roofs in the world and was a venue for the FIFA World Youth Championship in 1989, including the final.

Earlier this year Qatar announced it would cut the number of stadia it would build to host the 2022 World Cup from 12 to eight, without detailing why.

It has said the stadia would be air-conditioned to help deal with summer temperatures that can reach 50 degrees Celsius, although FIFA is yet to decide whether to reschedule the tournament for winter.

Related:

Stories

Saudi Arabia to build 11 new “world-class” stadia

Qatar tests open air cooling zones for World Cup 2022

Abu Dhabi's Man City plans further Etihad Stadium expansion

Qatar unveils Al Bayt Stadium design

Galleries
Middle East’s most spectacular stadium designs

Middle East’s most spectacular stadium designs

Designs of Liverpool FC's new stadium

Designs of Liverpool FC's new stadium

Companies

Saudi Aramco

Also in Construction

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Zain Saudi in talks to sell mobile towers to TASC and ACWA

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Vaishnav Monday, 7 July 2014 1:26 PM[UAE] - Oman

IF at all KSA is hoping for Fifa world cup to happen in the future it definitely isn't going to happen considering the stringent rules the kingdom applies to everyone who even gets into KSA skyline.

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

4
Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Gulf kingdom's biggest builder appears to have pulled back from...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking