Saudi Aramco to oversee kingdom's 11 new stadia

Giant oil company Saudi Aramco will help build 11 new stadiums in Saudi Arabia, according to Arab News.

King Abdullah announced last month the stadia would be “world-class” and each would have capacity for 45,000 spectators.

The figure is three more than Qatar is constructing for the football World Cup in 2022.

Petroleum and mineral resources minister Ali Al Naimi said on Saturday King Abdullah has ordered Saudi Aramco to help run the project, which will see the stadiums built in various cities across the kingdom.

“Aramco has already begun forming specialised teams to take initial steps in implementing, planning and supervising the stadium system across the kingdom’s regions in accordance with the most modern international standards,” he was quoted as saying.

The kingdom already has 23 stadiums, according to the Saudi Gazette. King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh has one of the largest stadium roofs in the world and was a venue for the FIFA World Youth Championship in 1989, including the final.

Earlier this year Qatar announced it would cut the number of stadia it would build to host the 2022 World Cup from 12 to eight, without detailing why.

It has said the stadia would be air-conditioned to help deal with summer temperatures that can reach 50 degrees Celsius, although FIFA is yet to decide whether to reschedule the tournament for winter.