Saudi Aramco reports small fire in gas plant

Energy giant says electrical fire put out by emergency crews; no disruption to gas supplies

By Reuters
  • Tuesday, 10 June 2014 4:47 PM

Saudi Aramco said emergency crews had put out an electrical fire on Monday in a transformer feeding a gas plant with no disruption to gas supplies.

"As a precautionary measure, the Berri Gas Plant was taken off line, and it is planned to be back on line as soon as possible," the state-owned company said a statement seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

"Saudi Aramco emphasises that its gas supplies to the power and water plants will not be affected," it said.

The Berri gas plant includes three new gas-oil separation plants, five new and 10 upgraded offshore platforms, 35 drilling islands and a 140-megawatt co-generation plant, according to Aramco's website.

Related:

Stories

Saudi energy giant said to mull plans for retail launch

Saudi Aramco says keen to raise natural gas output

Saudi Aramco denies suffering another cyber attack

Costs rise for Saudi petchems complex expansion

Companies

Saudi Aramco

Also in Energy

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Saudi Aramco listing 'to boost corporate transparency'

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Zain Saudi in talks to sell mobile towers to TASC and ACWA

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

While oil producers continue to debate a reduction in output...

Saudi's Naimi's battles against Western 'greed' shine light on Aramco IPO

Saudi's Naimi's battles against Western 'greed' shine light on Aramco IPO

Former minister releases memoirs 'Out of the Desert'; reveals...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking