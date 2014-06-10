Saudi Aramco reports small fire in gas plant

Saudi Aramco said emergency crews had put out an electrical fire on Monday in a transformer feeding a gas plant with no disruption to gas supplies.

"As a precautionary measure, the Berri Gas Plant was taken off line, and it is planned to be back on line as soon as possible," the state-owned company said a statement seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

"Saudi Aramco emphasises that its gas supplies to the power and water plants will not be affected," it said.

The Berri gas plant includes three new gas-oil separation plants, five new and 10 upgraded offshore platforms, 35 drilling islands and a 140-megawatt co-generation plant, according to Aramco's website.