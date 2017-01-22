Saudi ATMs 'will take six months' to accept new banknotes

|Home
Sixth edition Saudi currency entered circulation on December 26
It will be six months before ATMs in Saudi Arabia begin accepting the kingdom’s new currency that was issued at the end of last year, it has been reported.
The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) unveiled the sixth edition coins and banknotes on December 14, and said they would be available at SAMA branches from December 26.
However, at the beginning of January it was reported that cash machines across Saudi were failing to accept the new banknotes almost a fortnight after they entered circulation.
It was said the machines are unable to identify the new notes because they have not been updated to accommodate the new dimensions and security marks.
Sources this week told the Arabic Al Eqtisadiah newspaper that it could take at least six months for ATMs to be updated to accept the new currency, according to Saudi Gazette. Work is due to start in the coming days, however.
