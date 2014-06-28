Saudi, Bahrain back relaunch of $2bn IDB infrastructure fund

Islamic Development Bank relaunches fund and aims to raise $2bn, almost triple the size of original target

By Reuters
  • Saturday, 28 June 2014 9:46 AM

The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has relaunched its infrastructure fund with backing from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Brunei, aiming to raise $2bn - almost triple the size of the original fund.

Jeddah-based IDB, a multilateral lender that promotes economic development in Muslim countries and communities, has ramped up its development efforts after it more than tripled its authorised capital in 2012.

With a combined $750m in commitments from the three countries, the fund is targeting a final closing for early next year, the AAA-rated IDB said in a statement late on Thursday.

That surpasses the $730m fund launched in 2001, which invested in firms such as Malaysia's AirAsia and Saudi International Petrochemical Co.

The new fund would mobilise up to $24bn of aggregate financing to support development of key infrastructure projects in member countries, said IDB president Ahmad Mohamed Ali.

Newly-formed ASMA Capital Partners will manage the IDB fund, a Bahrain-based asset management firm owned by the IDB and the three sovereigns through their pension funds and finance ministries.

On Monday, the IDB approved $447m in financing for development projects in member countries, including $220m for a power grid extension in Bangladesh and $83.8m for a power project in Uganda.

Energy, transport, water and sanitation projects make up about two-thirds of the IDB's lending portfolio.

Related:

Stories

Airbus, Jeddah's IDB to invest $100m in plane-leasing fund

Jeddah's IDB approves $516m in foreign investment

Home builders unable to keep pace with Qatar's booming population: report

Saudi to develop rural areas in bid to limit city over-crowding

Galleries
Qatar's huge infrastructure projects

Qatar's huge infrastructure projects

Companies

Islamic Development Bank

Also in Banking & Finance

Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services to Gulf

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking