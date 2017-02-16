Saudi banking major eyes corporate lending growth

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Al Rajhi, Saudi Arabia's biggest Islamic lender, currently has only a 7% share of corporate lending
Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's second-biggest bank by assets, aims to take advantage of opportunities arising from the country's economic diversification plan to boost its share of corporate lending, its CEO said.
Al Rajhi, Saudi Arabia's biggest Islamic lender, is one of the dominant players in the kingdom's consumer banking market, but has only around a 7 percent share of corporate lending.
It aims to use the government's National Transformation Plan (NTP) as a springboard to become one of the kingdom's top five corporate banks by 2020.
"In 2016 we gained market share [in corporate banking] for the first time in four years," Chief Executive Steve Bertamini said in an interview. "We believe we can steadily increase our exposure in that sector and will give us a better balance within our overall portfolio.”
“By 2020, we aim to grow our corporate banking focus on the healthcare services, affordable housing, transportation and energy areas,” he said.
The NTP, released last year, is meant to lessen the dependence of the world's top oil exporter on hydrocarbons following a slide in oil prices.
The government plans to boost non-oil revenue to 530 billion riyals ($141 billion) by 2020, expanding the private sector and creating 450,000 non-government jobs.
Bertamini said the bank had no immediate plans to tap the debt market to fund the bank's expansion until the end of the decade, adding that the lender was very liquid, had a low loan-to-deposit ratio and among the highest capital adequacy ratios in the world.
"We are very highly funded by current accounts, also very unusual by global standards, so that gives us a strong competitive advantage to fund our customers and our growth in the short-term,” he said.
The bank on Jan. 18 reported a 5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, extending its run of rising profits to five quarters in a row.
Over the Room Rate, you have 10% Municipality Charge, 10% Service Charge and Tourism Dirham Fee of between AED 15-20 (USD 4.08 ~ 5.45) depending on what... moreThursday, 16 February 2017 8:53 AM - Ray Chaudhuri
The first step to the UAE becoming less attractive for business. Taxes require rules and the fair implementation of rules, given that many more simple... moreThursday, 16 February 2017 8:54 AM - Abu Tafif
He is an honest guy stating that India is full of corruption. This corruption is echoed by Transparency International Corruption Perceptions index also... moreThursday, 16 February 2017 1:22 PM - Rahul Shankar
I feel with VAT in place from 2018, retailers, SMEs will figure out ways of Tax-evasion as it happens in most of the developing economies unless authorities... moreTuesday, 14 February 2017 1:10 PM - Diya Pardasani
Indeed it does and many people transit overnight in DXB - hence my question.
more
read the article again....which notes that the part of initially given and fitted into Emirates and passengers boarded, but then upon Delta HQ instruction... moreMonday, 13 February 2017 1:03 PM - SA1
I feel with VAT in place from 2018, retailers, SMEs will figure out ways of Tax-evasion as it happens in most of the developing economies unless authorities... moreTuesday, 14 February 2017 1:10 PM - Diya Pardasani
Actions speak louder than words. Integrity is a fundamental leadership attribute and it’s essential for a strong ethical culture that integrity starts... moreThursday, 26 January 2017 7:57 AM - Dhiraj
Kim K, 'famous only for being famous' is a long way from my ideal or favourite person, but the facts remain that she gave up her own time to visit the... moreThursday, 26 January 2017 8:01 AM - Lord Wonko
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules