Saudi billionaire Adnan Khashoggi dies, aged 82

Family says businessman, known for his lavish lifestyle, has died in London

By AFP
  • Tuesday, 6 June 2017 9:10 PM

Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, a billionaire businessman known for his lavish lifestyle, has died in London at the age of 82, his family said on Tuesday.

"It is with deep sadness that the Khashoggi family must announce that our beloved father Adnan Khashoggi, aged 82, died peacefully today in London while being treated for Parkinson's Disease," they said in a statement.

Khashoggi was famous during the 1970s and 1980s through the many international deals he helped broker, in addition to his ties with senior politicians in the West, especially the United States.

Related:

Stories

Saudi financier Adnan Khashoggi settles SEC lawsuit

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Saudi Arabia seeks $525m deal to buy threat detection system

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain revoke operating licence of Qatar Airways

Also in Culture & Society

Bahrain sentences two to death for police attack

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed exchanges Ramadan greetings with RAK ruler

Also in Saudi Arabia

Qatar's Al-Jazeera slams 'unjustified' closure of Saudi office

Kuwait emir to travel to Saudi Arabia for Qatar talks

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Everything you need to know about Qatar

Everything you need to know about Qatar

Former British protectorate has been ruled by the Al-Thani family...

The Al Thanis are Qatar's power family

The Al Thanis are Qatar's power family

New research sheds light on the overwhelming influence of the...

Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Legal firm DLA Piper’s Middle East business recorded 10 percent...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
  • 19
    It's time for restaurants to stop shaming smokers

    Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.

    If your vehicle hits someone... more

    Thursday, 25 May 2017 12:47 PM - Elkhorn
  • 16
    Dubai's Alabbar hit a nerve with residents

    Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... more

    Friday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
  • 9
    Revealed: huge disparity in Dubai school fees

    I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... more

    Monday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking