Saudi billionaire Adnan Khashoggi dies, aged 82

Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, a billionaire businessman known for his lavish lifestyle, has died in London at the age of 82, his family said on Tuesday.

"It is with deep sadness that the Khashoggi family must announce that our beloved father Adnan Khashoggi, aged 82, died peacefully today in London while being treated for Parkinson's Disease," they said in a statement.

Khashoggi was famous during the 1970s and 1980s through the many international deals he helped broker, in addition to his ties with senior politicians in the West, especially the United States.