Saudi bourse says aiming to extend trading settlement time by June

Saudi Stock Exchange set to extend settlement of trades to within two working days of execution

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 11 January 2017 5:10 PM

The Saudi Stock Exchange aims to extend settlement of trades to within two working days of execution before June, when international index compiler MSCI will decide whether to review Saudi Arabia for inclusion in its emerging market index.

"We will try our best to have all the changes executed and activated before June, and as early as possible in Q2," the exchange's Chief Executive Khalid al-Hussan told Reuters on Wednesday. "Early next month we'll start testing and make sure that everyone is ready."

Trades in Saudi Arabia must be settled on the same day. By introducing T+2, settlement could occur up to two working days after execution, which is more convenient for foreign investors and common in emerging markets.

On Monday the Saudi exchange announced T+2 would start sometime in the second quarter of 2017.

In June, MSCI will announce a list of countries under review for possible inclusion in its emerging market index; entry into the index would attract billions of dollars of foreign funds. Investors in the Saudi bourse were disappointed last year when the market was passed over for review.

MSCI has said reforms such as T+2 will "bring the Saudi equity market closer" to inclusion, but hasn't committed itself to launching a review of the country.

Rival index compiler FTSE has said it will decide in September whether to upgrade Saudi Arabia to the status of a secondary emerging market. It has cited the T+2 settlement cycle as among factors that could justify an upgrade.

Related:

Stories

Saudi Arabia says to jail suspects in Mobily insider dealing case

Saudi Arabia to restrict SME market to professional investors

Saudi bourse says to list multiple real estate funds before year-end

Saudi bourse lists Riyad REIT as first real estate fund

Companies

Capital Market Authority

Also in Markets

Shock events will create investor opportunities in 2017

Oil prices edge up on reports of Saudi supply cuts

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi economy to maintain growth in 2017 despite challenges

Man behind Saudi's $17.5bn bond sale said to be rejoining HSBC unit

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Does the Saudi IPO signal the end of the age of oil?

Does the Saudi IPO signal the end of the age of oil?

Saudis may want to capitalise on an asset that’s only going to...

China paves way for market-based IPO system

China paves way for market-based IPO system

A new law would let companies, not regulators, determine when...

Trading from the frontline in Palestine

Trading from the frontline in Palestine

Palestine’s economy has been crippled by the war on Gaza but...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking