Saudi budget deficit set to narrow on higher oil prices in 2017

Credit specialist Fisch says there is reason for optimism among investors in Gulf kingdom despite energy sector challenges

  • Saturday, 4 February 2017 1:16 AM

Saudi Arabia's budget deficit is forecast to narrow this year as a result of higher oil prices and further economic diversification leading to higher non-oil revenues, according to a new report.

Credit specialist Fisch Asset Management said that despite challenges in the energy sector there is reason for optimism among investors in Saudi Arabia.

It said in a research note that improving oil revenues resulting from higher prices (average $57 per barrel in 2017) could account for up to a 25 percent medium-term fiscal adjustment for the Gulf kingdom.

"Despite efforts for diversification, oil revenues remain critical for Saudi Arabia’s short to medium term growth. A normalisation of Aramco’s contributions to the budget in part explain the predicted increase in oil revenues for 2017," it said.

The deficit shrank to SR297 billion ($79 billion) in 2016, well below a record SR367 billion gap in 2015, and below the government's projection in its original 2016 budget plan of a deficit of SR326 billion. The government is targeting to post a “balanced” budget by 2020.

Fisch said that while speakers at Abu Dhabi’s World Future Energy Summit last week emphasised the importance of the Gulf kingdom’s economic transformation for fast-tracking investment in renewables, it is clear that improving oil prices will be a "key driver for short to medium term growth".

Philipp Good, CEO at Fisch Asset Management, said: “With the likelihood that oil price improvements will drive a shrinking of the budget deficit by as much as 12 percent of GDP, we think it is very likely that Saudi Arabia will issue a sukuk in the first quarter of 2017.

“Oil prices and revenues remain a huge contributor to the Saudi economy so it’s encouraging that they have stabilised from previous lows. A balanced budget in the kingdom by 2020 is a big challenge but investors, who have seen government initiatives to boost short term growth and introduce medium term fiscal reforms, appear confident.”

Good added: “Looking at the rest of the GCC, we believe there is a good chance of some sizeable debt issuances in 2017. There are likely to be at least a handful of multi-billion dollar bond or sukuk issuances by Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain, with potential for some opportunistic issuances by Abu Dhabi and Qatar, depending on pricing.

"We also expect a range of banks to issue debt in the region of $500-750 million, with a handful of corporates possibly doing the same.”

