Saudi budget deficit set to narrow on higher oil prices in 2017

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Credit specialist Fisch says there is reason for optimism among investors in Gulf kingdom despite energy sector challenges
Saudi Arabia's budget deficit is forecast to narrow this year as a result of higher oil prices and further economic diversification leading to higher non-oil revenues, according to a new report.
Credit specialist Fisch Asset Management said that despite challenges in the energy sector there is reason for optimism among investors in Saudi Arabia.
It said in a research note that improving oil revenues resulting from higher prices (average $57 per barrel in 2017) could account for up to a 25 percent medium-term fiscal adjustment for the Gulf kingdom.
"Despite efforts for diversification, oil revenues remain critical for Saudi Arabia’s short to medium term growth. A normalisation of Aramco’s contributions to the budget in part explain the predicted increase in oil revenues for 2017," it said.
The deficit shrank to SR297 billion ($79 billion) in 2016, well below a record SR367 billion gap in 2015, and below the government's projection in its original 2016 budget plan of a deficit of SR326 billion. The government is targeting to post a “balanced” budget by 2020.
Fisch said that while speakers at Abu Dhabi’s World Future Energy Summit last week emphasised the importance of the Gulf kingdom’s economic transformation for fast-tracking investment in renewables, it is clear that improving oil prices will be a "key driver for short to medium term growth".
Philipp Good, CEO at Fisch Asset Management, said: “With the likelihood that oil price improvements will drive a shrinking of the budget deficit by as much as 12 percent of GDP, we think it is very likely that Saudi Arabia will issue a sukuk in the first quarter of 2017.
“Oil prices and revenues remain a huge contributor to the Saudi economy so it’s encouraging that they have stabilised from previous lows. A balanced budget in the kingdom by 2020 is a big challenge but investors, who have seen government initiatives to boost short term growth and introduce medium term fiscal reforms, appear confident.”
Good added: “Looking at the rest of the GCC, we believe there is a good chance of some sizeable debt issuances in 2017. There are likely to be at least a handful of multi-billion dollar bond or sukuk issuances by Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain, with potential for some opportunistic issuances by Abu Dhabi and Qatar, depending on pricing.
"We also expect a range of banks to issue debt in the region of $500-750 million, with a handful of corporates possibly doing the same.”
Empower charges are beyond common sense, i fail to understand why they overcharge residents in such an unfair manner, why is there no control on what they... moreThursday, 2 February 2017 9:34 AM - Patrick
different pricing and packages...and please please please different customer service. moreThursday, 2 February 2017 9:34 AM - Rooster
cheaper maybe. affordable i doubt. moreThursday, 2 February 2017 9:35 AM - khalid
Empower charges are beyond common sense, i fail to understand why they overcharge residents in such an unfair manner, why is there no control on what they... moreThursday, 2 February 2017 9:34 AM - Patrick
Actions speak louder than words. Integrity is a fundamental leadership attribute and it’s essential for a strong ethical culture that integrity starts... moreThursday, 26 January 2017 7:57 AM - Dhiraj
When criticising airlines, people often focus on the in-flight cabin service without mentioning the poor after sales/customer service. Why don't airlines... moreSunday, 29 January 2017 1:01 PM - Englishman in Dubai
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules