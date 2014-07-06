Saudi businesses given more expat visas to encourage hiring of ex-criminals

Saudi businesses will be given two additional expat work visas if they hire a former prisoner, according to Arab News.

The deal is expected to help hundreds of released convicts obtain work, which is usually difficult.

“Several released prisoners find it impossible to find work after getting out of prison,” Khaled Al Sebti, executive director of the National Commission for the Care of Inmates, Released Prisoners and Their Families, was quoted as saying.

“This program encourages the private sector to employ these people to integrate them into society since many employers refuse to hire released prisoners due to their previous criminal records.”

The commission run work programs inside prisons to help train or re-train them and prepare them for employment after their sentence.

“Many prisoners have repented and are obliged to work to maintain their costs of living,” Dammam social activist Seif Zahrani told Arab News.

“This program will serve as a milestone in helping ex-cons get back on their feet.”