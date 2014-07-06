Saudi businesses given more expat visas to encourage hiring of ex-criminals

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Businesses will be allowed to hire two additional expats for every released prisoner they employ.
Saudi businesses will be given two additional expat work visas if they hire a former prisoner, according to Arab News.
The deal is expected to help hundreds of released convicts obtain work, which is usually difficult.
“Several released prisoners find it impossible to find work after getting out of prison,” Khaled Al Sebti, executive director of the National Commission for the Care of Inmates, Released Prisoners and Their Families, was quoted as saying.
“This program encourages the private sector to employ these people to integrate them into society since many employers refuse to hire released prisoners due to their previous criminal records.”
The commission run work programs inside prisons to help train or re-train them and prepare them for employment after their sentence.
“Many prisoners have repented and are obliged to work to maintain their costs of living,” Dammam social activist Seif Zahrani told Arab News.
“This program will serve as a milestone in helping ex-cons get back on their feet.”
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules