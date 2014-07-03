Saudi camel ban would hurt economy, says Somalia

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Somali PM responds to threat by Gulf kingdom to ban camel imports from Horn of Africa
Somalia said on Thursday its economy would suffer if Saudi Arabia banned camel imports from the Horn of Africa nation over suspicions the animals could carry a potentially deadly virus and said it was ready to help find what caused the illness.
The Somali prime minister's office also said in a statement to Reuters that there had been no reported case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome or MERS in Somalia since the virus was first discovered in humans in 2012.
Senior Saudi scientist, Tariq Madani, told Reuters last week that Saudi Arabia suspected the virus may have arrived in camels from the Horn of Africa and could ban imports until it knows more. Somalia is a big livestock exporter to the kingdom.
"Since 2012 - when first discovered in Saudi Arabia - there has been no MERS case reported in Somalia," the Somali statement said. "Evidently any change to Somalia's ability to export its camels would have an economic impact."
"But more importantly, it is very important to find the cause of this virus and we would be very open to working with the World Health Organisation and other international partners to identify the cause and the solutions," it added.
MERS was first identified in humans in 2012 and is caused by a coronavirus from the same viral family as the one that caused a deadly outbreak of SARS in China in 2003. More than 700 people in Saudi Arabia have contracted it and 292 of them have died, according to latest data from the Saudi Health Ministry.
Somalia exported about 4.7 million animals to Saudi Arabia last year, a major source of income for a nation that is struggling to rebuild after more than two decades of conflict.
Goats and sheep account for about 80 percent of all exports from Somalia, with camels and some cattle making up the rest.
A previous Saudi ban on Somali livestock exports in 2000 - prompted by concerns at time about rinderpest and Rift Valley fever - hammered the economy before the ban was lifted in 2009.
Most shipments are made before the Muslim holidays of Eid el-Fitr - at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan which began this week - and Eid al-Adha which follows a few weeks later. A ban now would hit a period when exports start climbing.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules