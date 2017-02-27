Saudi city to host Arab world's first YouTube FanFest

The Saudi city of Jeddah will host the Arab world’s first YouTube FanFest on March 10, featuring live shows by some of the region’s most influential YouTube creators.

YouTube FanFest Jeddah, held at the Juhara Stadium at the King Abdullah Sports City, will have two shows - one dedicated to an female-only audience and the other will be attended by families and males.

Organisers said they have also announced three sessions where ticket-holders will get the chance to meet the headlining YouTubers.

The lineup includes some of the region’s most influential creators such as Omar Hussein, Bader Saleh, Aljuhara Sajer, The Saudi Reporters, Moha, D7oomy 999, Omar Farooq and Hatoun Al Qadi.

These creators are part of a growing YouTube community in Saudi Arabia where watch time per capita is ranked the highest in the world.

This will be YouTube’s second event in Saudi Arabia after last years launch of Batala, a platform dedicated to highlighting the region’s female creators, in Riyadh.

