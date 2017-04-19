Saudi construction giant lists $500m sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai

Chairman of Dar Al-Arkan rings the market opening bell to celebrate latest listing on Dubai exchange

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 19 April 2017 2:53 PM
(Photo: State news agency WAM)

(Photo: State news agency WAM)

The chairman of Saudi-based construction giant Dar Al-Arkan on Wednesay rang the market opening bell to celebrate the listing of a $500 million sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai, the region’s international exchange.

Yousef Bin Abdullah Al-Shelash said the listing provides support for Dar Al-Arkan’s capital-raising strategy as it prepares for further property development activities across Saudi Arabia.

The sukuk was two times oversubscribed and received significant interest from international as well as regional market participants, a statement said.

It brings the total value of Dar Al-Arkan’s sukuk currently listed on Nasdaq Dubai to $1.35 billion, it added.

Al-Shelash said: “The substantial demand shown for our latest sukuk underlines the confidence that investors have in our company and its plans for further development in commercial and residential projects.

"Our listing on Nasdaq Dubai, the international exchange based in our own region, provides us with excellent visibility to investors across the Middle East and around the world as well as a respected listing environment regulated to international standards.”

Dubai’s sukuk listings have now reached a total nominal value of $53.81 billion, the highest amount of any listing venue in the world.

Related:

Stories

Dubai's sukuk listings rise to new global high of $52bn

Saudi's Dar Al Arkan sees 23.4% Q4 net profit slump

Nasdaq Dubai to move into DIFC's new $49m project

Saudi's Dar Al Arkan discusses housing with government

Gulf IPO activity falls to lowest level for six years

Companies

Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company

NASDAQ Dubai

Also in Markets

Dubai's Emirates NBD Q1 profit up 4% to $509m

Emaar Malls approves 10% cash dividend, equivalent to $354m

Also in UAE

Largest image ever taken is from Dubai – 57.7 billion pixels

Abu Dhabi's Taqa to sell some overseas energy assets

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Does the Saudi IPO signal the end of the age of oil?

Does the Saudi IPO signal the end of the age of oil?

Saudis may want to capitalise on an asset that’s only going to...

China paves way for market-based IPO system

China paves way for market-based IPO system

A new law would let companies, not regulators, determine when...

Trading from the frontline in Palestine

Trading from the frontline in Palestine

Palestine’s economy has been crippled by the war on Gaza but...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking