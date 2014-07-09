Saudi court orders separation of couple married for 35 years

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
The order was made because a woman claimed she had breastfed both of them as children
A Saudi court has reportedly ordered the separation of a couple after 35 years of marriage because a woman claimed she breastfed both when they were infants.
The couple has eight children but under Islamic law cannot remain married based on the claims of the woman, a Yemeni aged in her 80s.
However, Arab News said the decision could be appealed on the basis that the testimony was given by only one woman.
Islam does not accept evidence of one woman as being sufficient in the court of law, with various schools of thought requiring different combinations such as four women or one man and two women.
The couple is the second in two months to be affected by similar claims.
In June, a couple who had been married for 25 years and had seven children were ordered to separate because they had been breastfed by the same woman.
Saudi Arabia’s communal culture allows women to share responsibility for raising children, including breastfeeding.
