Saudi court orders separation of couple married for 35 years

The order was made because a woman claimed she had breastfed both of them as children

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Wednesday, 9 July 2014 2:05 PM

A Saudi court has reportedly ordered the separation of a couple after 35 years of marriage because a woman claimed she breastfed both when they were infants.

The couple has eight children but under Islamic law cannot remain married based on the claims of the woman, a Yemeni aged in her 80s.

However, Arab News said the decision could be appealed on the basis that the testimony was given by only one woman.

Islam does not accept evidence of one woman as being sufficient in the court of law, with various schools of thought requiring different combinations such as four women or one man and two women.

The couple is the second in two months to be affected by similar claims.

In June, a couple who had been married for 25 years and had seven children were ordered to separate because they had been breastfed by the same woman.

Saudi Arabia’s communal culture allows women to share responsibility for raising children, including breastfeeding.

Related:

Stories

Saudi pardons 128 prisoners for Ramadan

Saudi deputy defence minister is sacked - royal court

Saudi Arabia pardons 300 prisoners in 2013

Saudi's Shoura Council rejects proposal to lift driving age to 20

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Zain Saudi in talks to sell mobile towers to TASC and ACWA

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking