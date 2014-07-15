Saudi doctors said to sue sheikh over TV interview

Doctors claim they were defamed when the sheikh called for women-only hospitals, implying that male doctors harassed female patients

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Tuesday, 15 July 2014 1:38 PM

A group of Saudi doctors are reportedly planning to sue a sheikh who used a television interview to accuse them of harassing patients.

The group has called on health authorities to punish Sheikh Abdullah Al Dawood, who made the comments on an Arab satellite channel earlier this week, according to Arabic daily Al Hayat.

Calling for women-only hospitals, Al Dawood’s comments allegedly implied that male doctors harassed female patients.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” he reportedly said.

“Some are trying to spread decadence by using women as their tools.

“These attempts have increased following the agreement of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, whose articles violate Sharia laws.”

The Ministry of Health has not commented on the issue.

