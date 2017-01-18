Saudi domestic tourism value drops 6.4% in 2016

The value of domestic tourism in Saudi Arabia fell 6.4% year on year in 2016.

Saudi nationals and expatriates spent more than SR 44.9 billion on domestic trips in 2016, according to data from the Tourism Information and Research Center (MAS).

The number of domestic tourist trips in the year reached 47.5 million, 2.3% more than in 2015, suggesting a decline in average spending.

The number of domestic tourism nights reached 243.5 million nights, a 1.2% increase over 2015.

Inbound tourism, however, continued to prosper.

The value of inbound tourism grew 11.8% year on year to reach SR92.3 billion in 2016.

The number of inbound tourism nights rose 2.3% to reach 197.6 million.

The tourism sector provides 882,900 direct jobs in Saudi Arabia, of which 27.8% are held by Saudis.