Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
FRV, part of Saudi-based Latif Jameel Energy, says construction is set to start in mid-2018
Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), a developer of large-scale solar power plants and part of Saudi-based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, has been awarded a 30-year 300MW solar project in Mexico.
With this build-operate-own agreement, FRV said it is extending its global footprint into the Mexican market at a rate of $26.99/MWh for the first 15 years of the project.
The construction of the plant will begin in mid-2018 and will become operational in mid-2019, and will create approximately 250 local jobs as part of the construction phase and a further 20 jobs during operations.
The plant will generate enough green electricity to supply approximately 76,100 homes, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 97.7 million tons of CO2, the company said in a statement.
It added that the the agreement was part of a second electricity market auction conducted by the National Energy Control Centre (CENACE).
FRV said the help the Federal Commission of Electricity's plans to generate 35 percent of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2024.
“Mexico is one of the world’s richest markets in renewable energy sources which presents numerous opportunities for FRV and international investors. FRV’s success in this auction marks a milestone as it further expands the company’s footprint in Latin America and supports its global growth plans,” said Rafael Benjumea, CEO of FRV.
"Our pipeline in the country, in addition to our expertise and competitiveness, places us in a good position to continue participating in future auctions.”
FRV was acquired by Abdul Latif Jameel Energy in April 2015.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules