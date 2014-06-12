Saudi to establish 27 new technical colleges

Twenty-seven new technical colleges of excellence will be opened across Saudi in September with the support of major international service providers, Labor Minister Adel Fakeih has announced.

Speaking at a workshop, he said the new colleges would accommodate 53,000 Saudis and provide them with advanced technical training, Arab News reported.

He said four million Saudi graduates would enter the job market over the next 10 years, with about 600,000 Saudis, including 300,000 university graduates and 330,000 high school graduates, entering the jobs market each year.

“This will play a big role in reducing unemployment in the country,” he was quoted as saying.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has said 40 percent of future jobs would require technical and professional skills.

Fakeih said the colleges of excellence would be established with the support of leading service providers.

“This will not only improve the quality of education and training but also help the Kingdom meet its job market requirements,” he said.