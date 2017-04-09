Saudi executes three expats for heroin smuggling

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Three had been found guilty of "smuggling quantities of heroin in their stomachs"
Saudi Arabia on Sunday executed three Pakistani nationals convicted of smuggling heroin, bringing the number of executions in the kingdom to 26 this year.
The state-run SPA news agency said the three had been found guilty of "smuggling quantities of heroin in their stomachs".
It named the three men as Mohammed Ashraf Shafi Mohammed, Mohammed Aref Mohammed Anayt and Mohammed Afdal Asghar Ali. All three are Pakistani citizens.
SPA reported 153 people being executed in the ultra-conservative kingdom last year, a number confirmed by London-based rights group Amnesty International.
Among those executed was Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr, a high-profile figure behind a string of Shiite protests in 2011 demanding reform in the Sunni-ruled kingdom.
Amnesty reported 158 death penalties in the country for 2015, the highest annual rate in the past two decades.
Saudi Arabia has a strict Islamic legal code under which murder, drug trafficking, armed robbery, rape and apostasy are all punishable by death.
I rarely tip in restaurants for three reasons. Firstly, I see a tip as a reward for extra service not just for bringing and clearing plates. Secondly,... moreSunday, 9 April 2017 1:05 PM - Dave Reeder
This is great news, now I only hope the ticket prices are reasonable and the show timings are not too odd. moreSunday, 9 April 2017 9:15 AM - Mitesh
Love You Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al maktoum, surely you are pride of the nation. moreSunday, 9 April 2017 1:05 PM - Qareena
I would also like to point out that according to Radio 2 it seems as though there are roughly 25-30 songs to have been released throughout the entire 70... moreThursday, 6 April 2017 1:11 PM - KDXB
I rarely tip in restaurants for three reasons. Firstly, I see a tip as a reward for extra service not just for bringing and clearing plates. Secondly,... moreSunday, 9 April 2017 1:05 PM - Dave Reeder
It will not be a cake walk for E Commerce in the region, as GCC is not US. There is an opportunity for retailers and Mall owners to adopt Omni channel... moreWednesday, 5 April 2017 8:51 AM - AB India
"Ask not what Dubai can do for you, ask what you can do for Dubai" (with apologies to JFK) moreSunday, 26 March 2017 8:30 AM - Tony Gray
Yes right, banking services here are not up to levels of developed countries let alone telephone services, but great deal of effort is visible in improving... moreSunday, 26 March 2017 4:42 PM - Diya Pardasani
He does participate in philanthropic activities. I looked it up. moreSunday, 26 March 2017 12:36 PM - Anthony Wilson
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules