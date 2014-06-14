Saudi health hub invests in new tech to fight MERS virus

King Fahad Medical City in Riyadh buys 12 portable disinfection systems to fight growing health threat

By Andy Sambidge
  • Saturday, 14 June 2014 1:28 AM

King Fahad Medical City has said it has bought 12 cutting edge portable disinfection systems to fight the growing threat of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) which has caused dozens of deaths in the Gulf kingdom.

The Riyadh health hub said that while the immediate need is to combat MERS, the technology will kill all infection-causing pathogens in the environment, thereby reducing the probability of infections.

The technology, high intensity UV-C light, prevents the organism from reproducing, according to John Morrow, CEO of US based UV-C Technologies.

He said: "Studies have proven that manually disinfecting a hospital "room is approximately 50 percent effective.

Using our automated UV-C device, the kill rate of pathogens is 99.99 percent. Additionally, this high level disinfection is accomplished in approximately 15 minutes, thereby reducing hospital room turn over time."

The technology is used quite extensively in the United States as a means of controlling infections in hospitals, surgery centres, ambulances, off shore oil rigs and hotels.

Dr Mahmoud Al Yamany, CEO of King Fahad Medical City said: "KFMC is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for patients, families, and employees. This new technology will greatly enhance the care given at KFMC and reduce the chance of infection from MERS or any other pathogen."

Last week, Saudi Arabia said that a review of health data had identified an additional 113 confirmed cases of the sometimes deadly MERS that had not been previously recorded, bringing the total to 688.

The death toll from the virus has been raised to 282 from 190, the statement, distributed by the Health Ministry via email, said.

The revised figures come from a re-examination of data since 2012, when MERS was identified, that started last month. Of the total, 53 patients were still being treated, while 353 had recovered, the statement said.

Related:

Stories

MERS virus reaches Kuwait, infecting 5 camels

Saudi Arabia suspends 12 medical centres over violations

113 more Saudi MERS cases than previously thought

Saudi health minister claims MERS cases down 80%

Galleries
Mers reported in Egypt

Mers reported in Egypt

Companies

King Fahad Medical City (KFMC)

Also in Healthcare

Video: Artificial skin harnessed from algae

Elaj completes sale of stake in Saudi's Al Borg Laboratories

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Dr Kumail Syed Monday, 14 July 2014 9:07 AM[UAE] - United States

In my personal opinion MERS CoV require a not only the UV but also the Industrial Grade portable HEPA filters as also recommended by the CDC Environmental Infection Control Guidelines.

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Is this the right prescription for Saudi Arabia?

Is this the right prescription for Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia is expanding its healthcare industry on the back...

Revealed: Diagnosis for keeping the Gulf healthy

Revealed: Diagnosis for keeping the Gulf healthy

Gulf states have largely footed the bill for healthcare for decades...

Why no MERS vaccine? Lack of foresight frustrates scientists

Why no MERS vaccine? Lack of foresight frustrates scientists

Experts say vaccines could be readied, given the will

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking