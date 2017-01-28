Saudi holy city leads MidEast on new hotel construction

Latest STR data shows Makkah has a total of 23,060 rooms in pipeline, ahead of Dubai with 20,451

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 28 January 2017 1:13 AM

The Saudi holy city of Makkah has the most hotel rooms under construction in the Middle East and Africa, according to new data by analysts STR.

STR’s December 2016 Pipeline Report showed that Makkah has 23,060 rooms in 14 projects, ahead of Dubai, which has 20,451 rooms in 69 projects.

The latest figures showed a total of 158,441 rooms in 555 projects under contract in the Middle East and 57,626 rooms in 309 projects under contract in Africa.

Under contract data includes projects in the in construction, final planning and planning stages, STR said in a statement.

The under contract total in the Middle East represents a 7.2 percent increase in rooms compared to December 2015 while in the in construction phase, the Middle East reported 84,519 rooms in 264 hotels, up 4.3 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Related:

Stories

Makkah said to be facing acute shortage of affordable homes

1.5 million pilgrims visit Madinah since November

Saudi Arabia moves to increase pilgrim numbers after '10-year low'

Saudi holy city leads Middle East hotel construction drive

Galleries
Inside the opening of the Palazzo Versace Dubai

Inside the opening of the Palazzo Versace Dubai

Revealed: Middle East's top 10 most anticipated hotels of 2016

Revealed: Middle East's top 10 most anticipated hotels of 2016

Companies

STR Global

Also in Travel & Hospitality

Abu Dhabi hotels attract record 44m guests in 2016

UAE's Miral says to expand Ferrari World Abu Dhabi by 40%

Also in UAE

Dubai developers 'unlikely' to deliver on 2017 handover pledges

Emirates says to launch daily flights to Zagreb in June

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

How the UAE's many new theme park projects will be able to co...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking