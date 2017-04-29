Saudi hotel occupancy, room rates plummet in Q1

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Occupancy, rates and revenues all show double-digit decreases in first three months of 2017
Hotels in Saudi Arabia suffered during the first quarter of 2017 with occupancy, rates and revenues all showing double-digit decreases, according to new figures.
Data released by hospitality analysts STR revealed that hotel occupancy across the Gulf kingdom averaged 58.3 percent in Q1, down 10.4 percent on the year-earlier period.
STR also said that average daily rates (ADR) in Saudi Arabia slumped by 12 percent to SR578.09 while revenue per available room (RevPAR) plummeted by 21.2 percent to SR337.29.
Analysts added that performance was down across all submarkets, with Al Khobar/Dammam and Jeddah reporting the most significant RevPAR declines of 38.6 percent and 33.3 percent, respectively.
Demand fell 6.4 percent in the country, while supply grew 4.6 percent, the figures also showed.
According to research by Colliers International, Saudi Arabia is set to invest US$2 billion in cultural tourism, with a series of projects and targets laid out for Saudi Vision 2030.
Regionally, hotels in the Middle East reported that occupancy fell by 1.4 percent to 70.5 percent in Q1 compared to Q1 2016 while ADR dropped by 6.8 percent and RevPAR decreased by 8.2 percent.
For the record, I have to fly to the States next month to the city of Denver and will be flying Lufthansa, not because I prefer Lufthansa, but because... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:13 PM - sarah
We have Saudis both male and female working the tills in supermarkets here in Riyadh - well we did at lunchtime when I popped out to get some tooth paste... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 8:47 AM - Juan
They should look at how Brazil accomplished this when the capital was moved from Rio to Brasilia. moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:11 PM - R. Contreras
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
I would also like to point out that according to Radio 2 it seems as though there are roughly 25-30 songs to have been released throughout the entire 70... moreThursday, 6 April 2017 1:11 PM - KDXB
Oh poor PepsiCo. Tough - excellent idea to tax sugary drinks.
However, drinks containing High Fructose Corn Syrup should be taxed even higher... more
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules