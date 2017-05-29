Saudi insurer MedGulf denies it is mulling possible sale

Company says it is not exploring strategic options that could include a potential sale

By Bloomberg
  • Monday, 29 May 2017 5:56 PM

The Mediterranean & Gulf Insurance & Reinsurance Co, a Saudi Arabian insurer known as MedGulf, has denied it is considering putting itself up for sale.

MedGulf isn’t exploring strategic options that could include a potential sale of the company and hasn’t appointed Saudi Fransi Capital to advise on the process, a company spokesman said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The company is weighing putting itself up for sale, three people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. MedGulf is working with the investment banking arm of Banque Saudi Fransi to evaluate strategic options, two of the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

Some Saudi insurance companies are examining potential mergers to better compete in a crowded market. There are 35 insurance companies listed on the Saudi stock exchange, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Related:

Stories

Saudi insurer MedGulf weighing sale of business - sources

DHA may issue fines if firms miss out on health insurance renewal

Zurich says biggest MidEast life cover payout is $1.5m

Cost of treating diabetes highest in the UAE: report

Companies

Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance

Also in Banking & Finance

Saudi Arabia could get foreign investment windfall on MSCI move

Kuwait Finance House said be in talks to buy Bahrain bank

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi human rights activist 'deported' by Qatar

Man United star on Mecca pilgrimage sends Ramadan greetings

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
First bank merger in 20 years sets Saudi Arabia up for more deals

First bank merger in 20 years sets Saudi Arabia up for more deals

Q&A look at what the planned merger of HSBC and RBS’s Saudi ventures...

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

With vast resources and more than half-a-billion people, the...

If Saudi future's so bright, why can't these banks find buyers?

If Saudi future's so bright, why can't these banks find buyers?

No big-name global banks eager to buy stakes in Saudi banks,...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking