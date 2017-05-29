Saudi insurer MedGulf denies it is mulling possible sale

|Home
Company says it is not exploring strategic options that could include a potential sale
The Mediterranean & Gulf Insurance & Reinsurance Co, a Saudi Arabian insurer known as MedGulf, has denied it is considering putting itself up for sale.
MedGulf isn’t exploring strategic options that could include a potential sale of the company and hasn’t appointed Saudi Fransi Capital to advise on the process, a company spokesman said in an emailed statement on Monday.
The company is weighing putting itself up for sale, three people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. MedGulf is working with the investment banking arm of Banque Saudi Fransi to evaluate strategic options, two of the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.
Some Saudi insurance companies are examining potential mergers to better compete in a crowded market. There are 35 insurance companies listed on the Saudi stock exchange, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
