Saudi insurer MedGulf weighing sale of business - sources

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
MedGulf shares have fallen 41 percent this year, giving the Riyadh-based insurer a market value of about $425 million
The Mediterranean & Gulf Insurance & Reinsurance Co, a Saudi Arabian insurer known as MedGulf, is weighing putting itself up for sale, according to three people familiar with the matter.
MedGulf is working with the investment banking arm of Banque Saudi Fransi to evaluate strategic options for the company, two of the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. International insurers seeking access to the kingdom and large family firms within the country may be interested in the insurer, the people said.
MedGulf shares have fallen 41 percent this year, giving the Riyadh-based insurer a market value of about $425 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock dropped as much as 4.9 percent in Riyadh today compared with a 1.1 percent decline for the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index.
No final agreements had been reached with any of the parties and MedGulf may still remain independent, the people said.
MedGulf and Saudi Fransi Capital didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
Saudi insurance companies are examining potential mergers to better compete in a crowded market. There are 35 insurance companies on listed on the Saudi stock exchange, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Malath Cooperative Insurance & Reinsurance Co. and Allied Cooperative Insurance Group in March reached a preliminary agreement to study the feasibility of a merger. The same month, Al-Ahlia Cooperative Insurance and Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance said they started initial talks for merger.
I think you need to check your numbers. Whilst school fees in Dubai are expensive, I don't think they have reached the numbers quoted in your report. moreSunday, 28 May 2017 12:58 PM - James
very true!... oil will be in $40-$50 range for the next decade...
more
The movie didn't actually showed here in our country, Philippines. But I got the chance to watched it. To be honest, I forgot how many times I have watched... moreSunday, 28 May 2017 9:05 AM - Emylou
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
Not quite.
Emiratis 11% of population 11% of accidents. Pakistanis 12.5% of population; 15% of accidents. Indians 27% of the population - 39... more
I think you need to check your numbers. Whilst school fees in Dubai are expensive, I don't think they have reached the numbers quoted in your report. moreSunday, 28 May 2017 12:58 PM - James
Other than the high fees..hidden profits being made in the form of huge mark ups on text books, uniforms, shoes even...then there is fees for participation... moreSunday, 14 May 2017 11:17 AM - Joseph
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... moreFriday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules