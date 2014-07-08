Saudi judge on trial for using Twitter

A Saudi judge has been charged for using social media website Twitter, Arabic daily Al Eqtisadiya has reported.

Since 2012 judges in the conservative kingdom have been banned from appearing in the media or making public comments.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Sehaim is the first judge to be charged under the rule, according to the daily’s sources.

His tweets were reportedly purely religious and posted on his personal Twitter account but a week-long investigation concluded he should stand trial on August 5.

Three lawyers also recently have been fined SAR1.25m ($333m) for targeting the justice ministry in their comments on Twitter.