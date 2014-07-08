Saudi judge on trial for using Twitter

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
The criminal judge is the first to be charged under rule banning judges from appearing in the media
A Saudi judge has been charged for using social media website Twitter, Arabic daily Al Eqtisadiya has reported.
Since 2012 judges in the conservative kingdom have been banned from appearing in the media or making public comments.
Mohammed bin Abdullah Sehaim is the first judge to be charged under the rule, according to the daily’s sources.
His tweets were reportedly purely religious and posted on his personal Twitter account but a week-long investigation concluded he should stand trial on August 5.
Three lawyers also recently have been fined SAR1.25m ($333m) for targeting the justice ministry in their comments on Twitter.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules