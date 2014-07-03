Saudi king holds talks with Obama over Iraq crisis

Kingdom has pledged $500m through the UN to help in the humanitarian mission

By Reuters
  • Thursday, 3 July 2014 10:31 AM

US President Barack Obama discussed Iraq and the violent rise of a Sunni insurgent group there in a telephone call on Wednesday with Saudi Arabian King Abdullah, the White House said.

Obama thanked the Saudi king for his $500m pledge to help Iraqis displaced by an upsurge in violence as militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant seized provinces in the north and west of Iraq, it said in a statement.

Abdullah, leader of the world's top oil exporter, vowed last week to act against potential "terrorist threats" that have torn Iraq apart in recent weeks.

Three days after ISIL declared itself a caliphate encompassing the entire Muslim world, Obama and Abdullah agreed to consult closely on regional developments, the White House said. Saudi Arabia shares an 500-mile (800-km) border with Iraq.

Iraq has split along sectarian lines between the majority Shi'ite Muslims and the Sunni Muslim and Kurdish minorities. Obama and Abdullah discussed the need for Iraq to form an inclusive new government "uniting all of Iraq's diverse communities," the White House said.

Sunnis and Kurds on Tuesday walked out of the first meeting of Iraq's new parliament, which failed to name a new prime minister as an alternative to current leader Nuri al-Maliki.

Baghdad has blamed the Saudis for encouraging "genocide" in Iraq. But though Saudi Arabia gives money and supplies to Sunni rebels in Syria, it denies backing the militants in Iraq.

The country's $500m donation will go through the United Nations to counter Iraq's humanitarian crisis.

Related:

Stories

Growing concern in Muslim world about Islamist militancy

Saudi king appoints former soldier as new spy chief

Israel's Netanyahu calls for supporting Kurdish independence

Lebanon suicide bomb claimed by ISIL group - statement

Saudi king, in Ramadan message, vows to crush terrorists

Saudi king orders steps against 'terrorist threats'

US asks Gulf states to do what they can to help Iraq

Galleries
Kerry’s in urgent talks with Gulf allies

Kerry’s in urgent talks with Gulf allies

Videos

Regional economy feels heat of Iraq conflict

Regional economy feels heat of Iraq conflict

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Zain Saudi in talks to sell mobile towers to TASC and ACWA

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking