Saudi land owner gets $4m compensation

Damages claim victory comes after Jeddah authorities occupied his land for seven years - report

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Monday, 14 July 2014 1:51 PM

A Saudi land owner has been awarded SR15 million ($4m) compensation after proving the government in Jeddah had occupied his land for seven years.

The decision on the 30,000 square metre property in north Jeddah was made by the kingdom’s land evaluation and auction committee, Arab News reported.

The committee says it has reviewed 12,000 land compensation claims this year.

