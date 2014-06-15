Saudi lawyers file 454 cases against clients for failing to pay legal fees

A total of 454 cases were filed with Saudi courts by lawyers against their clients who failed to pay their legal fees during the last seven months, Al-Hayat daily newspaper reported.

The vast majority of the cases involved commercial disputes over differences between lawyers and their clients.

Riyadh had the highest number of cases, with 131 in the general court and 46 in the criminal court. In Jeddah, 115 cases were in the general court, while in Buraidah there were 16 cases and in Al Khobar there were 14 cases.

Speaking to the Saudi Gazette, legal consultant and lawyer Khalid Al Shahrani said a contract between a lawyer and client should clearly outline the duties and commitments of each party.

He said there are a number of reasons why disputes can arise between a lawyer and a client, including delay in payment of fees, a lawyer’s absence from some hearings or unintentional mistakes.

"Some clients cancel their official attorney when they realise that the case is going in their favour," he told the Saudi Gazette.