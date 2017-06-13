Saudi minister insists Qatar not under 'blockade'

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir says move to close border and ban Qatari planes from its air space is reasonable
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir insisted Tuesday that Saudi Arabia has not imposed a "blockade" on Qatar by closing the border and banning Doha's planes from its air space.
Qatar's border with Saudi Arabia is its only land frontier, and the closure of Saudi, Bahraini and Emirati airspace to Qatar Airways jets has disrupted its normal routes.
But Al-Jubeir, in Washington for talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson - who called last week for the embargo to be "eased" - insisted the move was reasonable.
Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies accuse Qatar of supporting "terrorism" in the region, while Doha's supporters - such as Turkey - have warned of a humanitarian crisis.
"There is no blockade of Qatar. Qatar is free to go. The ports are open, the airports are open," Jubeir said, appearing alongside a silent Tillerson.
"What we have done is we have denied them use of our airspace, and this is our sovereign right.
"The limitation on the use of Saudi airspace is only limited to Qatari airways or Qatari-owned aircraft, not anybody else.
"The seaports of Qatar are open. There is no blockade on them. Qatar can move goods in and out whenever they want. They just cannot use our territorial waters."
Jubeir said the closure of the border had been eased to allow divided families to be reunited, and that Saudi Arabia would send food or medical aid if needed.
The nature of commentary about the real estate markets is puzzling to say the least. However, it is heartening to see that the data is showing a sustained... moreMonday, 12 June 2017 1:19 PM - Ahmad Ansari
I think you should tune it to cater Indians conducting businesses, emphasising Common law advantage (familiarity) and the right to Opt-in, even in case... moreTuesday, 13 June 2017 1:13 PM - Trueman
Still no sign of the monthly standing order as used by every other developed country in the world though.... moreTuesday, 13 June 2017 1:12 PM - Doug
The statistics speak for themselves, most accidents in the UAE involve a South Asian and follow the same equation on how you choose a good doctor, it's... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Mariam
@Jackie Lou, you can ask QA to re-route your flights. They had done it for a colleague using Oman Air flights free of charge. Please talk to QA call centre... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Sal
The nature of commentary about the real estate markets is puzzling to say the least. However, it is heartening to see that the data is showing a sustained... moreMonday, 12 June 2017 1:19 PM - Ahmad Ansari
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
No way they can compete with Amazon...they just don't have the resources, expertise, technology, funding, know how, logistics , economies of scale to compare... moreThursday, 25 May 2017 9:12 AM - Jodi Capella
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules