Saudi minister says prosecutor's move is part of wider reforms

Decree aims to guarantee the agency’s neutrality and shield it from outside influence

  • Monday, 19 June 2017 1:46 PM

Saudi Arabia’s decision to put the public prosecutor’s office under the king’s oversight is part of a bigger plan to reform the country’s institutions, according to a cabinet minister.

King Salman decided on June 17 to change the name of the Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution to Public Prosecution. He also moved it from under the control of the Interior Ministry, which is headed by Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef.

The decree aims to guarantee the agency’s neutrality and shield it from outside influence, state media reported.

“This is part of the reform program we’ve started two years ago,” Mohammed Alsheikh, a minister of state and a member of the cabinet, said in a phone interview on Sunday. “It’s bureaucratic reform, institutional reform.”

King Salman, who ascended to the throne of the world’s biggest oil exporter in 2015, has abolished multiple government agencies. His administration created two powerful councils to oversee economic and security affairs. His son, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is responsible for steering efforts to reduce the economy’s reliance on oil.

Reform measures “are being done gradually,” Alsheikh said. “We can’t do everything at once.”

Related:

Stories

Saudi Arabia outsources airport operations

Saudi Arabia launches adult courses to wean kingdom off expats

Revealed: How Saudi Arabia's deficit could rise to 10% of GDP

Saudi Arabia could get foreign investment windfall on MSCI move

A failed Aramco IPO would jeopardise all KSA reforms: report

Saudi royal decree said to ease controls on women

Saudi Arabia seen saving $96bn through reforms by 2020

Galleries
In Pictures: Saudi Arabia ambitious attempt to move economy beyond oil

In Pictures: Saudi Arabia ambitious attempt to move economy beyond oil

Videos

Video: How Saudi Arabia plans to overhaul its economy

Video: How Saudi Arabia plans to overhaul its economy

Companies

Ministry of Interior - Saudi Arabia

Also in Home

Bahrain court issues death sentence over 2016 bombing

Dubai's GEMS Education could fetch IPO valuation of $4bn

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudi blockade vexes Qatar's $200bn World Cup projects

Saudi blockade vexes Qatar's $200bn World Cup projects

Qatar is spending $500m a week to bring the world’s biggest sporting...

Revealed: the sanctions imposed on Qatar so far

Revealed: the sanctions imposed on Qatar so far

How a coalition led by Saudi Arabia is increasing the pressure...

Gulf crisis leaves allies in difficult spot: experts

Gulf crisis leaves allies in difficult spot: experts

Why the current diplomatic spat is causing a conflict of loyalties...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking