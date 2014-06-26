Saudi murder victim's father to sue university over "forced" UK move

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Nasser Al Zaid says his daughter was told she would lose her Al Jouf University post if she didn’t study abroad.
The father of a female Saudi student who was stabbed to death in England this month says he will take legal action against Al Jouf University for forcing his daughter to study abroad to keep her lecturing post, Saudi media have reported.
Nahid Almanea’s body was returned to Saudi Arabia on Saturday and a funeral was held immediately. British police have said the 31-year-old, who was stabbed 16 times, may have been targeted because of her Muslim dress.
She was wearing a navy blue full-length Abaya and a multi-coloured hijab headscarf and had been walking along an open path when she was attacked at 10.40am on Tuesday June 17, UK media reported.
“I will file a lawsuit against those who forced my daughter to study abroad,” said Nasser Al Zaid in comments originally published by sabq.org and reported on Arab News Thursday.
“I believe that Al Jouf University was one of the reasons for Nahid’s death as it imposed an arbitrary system on her.”
Al Zaid called for the cancellation of the system that lecturers should attend foreign studies to keep their post and that they would be transferred to administrative jobs if they failed to comply with the condition.
“Nahid was an energetic and hardworking student,” said Al Zaid, adding that her scientific works had been published in the US.
Nahid had obtained her master’s degree from Taibah University in Madinah. She had contacted her family in Al Jouf three days before death, Arab News reported.
“When she got the job of a lecturer at Al Jouf University they insisted that the employment would be on condition of pursuing higher studies abroad. Two years later, we received a letter from the university saying she must go abroad for studies or change to an administrative job,” Al Zaid said.
“Nahid was not happy when she received that threatening letter as she had no intention to go abroad for higher studies.”
Al Zaid also reportedly said that the family had rejected the university’s offer to institute an international prize in Nahid’s name.
“We have rejected that proposal and asked them to establish an academic chair or dedicate a university hall in her name instead. However, they have said that the academic chair requires financing.”
A 52-year-old suspect has been released and police have called for help in identifying a young man seen running from the area about the time of the attack. British Police also are investigating whether her murder is linked to that of a man who was stabbed 102 times in a park in the same area in March. That victim had an obvious mental slowness due to a head injury four years ago that made him more vulnerable, according to local media.
The Saudi embassy said its ambassador to the UK was taking an active role in the case.
The murder has sparked concern among the hundreds of other Saudi students in the UK, who are being offered support.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules