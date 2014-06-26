Saudi murder victim's father to sue university over "forced" UK move

The father of a female Saudi student who was stabbed to death in England this month says he will take legal action against Al Jouf University for forcing his daughter to study abroad to keep her lecturing post, Saudi media have reported.

Nahid Almanea’s body was returned to Saudi Arabia on Saturday and a funeral was held immediately. British police have said the 31-year-old, who was stabbed 16 times, may have been targeted because of her Muslim dress.

She was wearing a navy blue full-length Abaya and a multi-coloured hijab headscarf and had been walking along an open path when she was attacked at 10.40am on Tuesday June 17, UK media reported.

“I will file a lawsuit against those who forced my daughter to study abroad,” said Nasser Al Zaid in comments originally published by sabq.org and reported on Arab News Thursday.

“I believe that Al Jouf University was one of the reasons for Nahid’s death as it imposed an arbitrary system on her.”

Al Zaid called for the cancellation of the system that lecturers should attend foreign studies to keep their post and that they would be transferred to administrative jobs if they failed to comply with the condition.

“Nahid was an energetic and hardworking student,” said Al Zaid, adding that her scientific works had been published in the US.

Nahid had obtained her master’s degree from Taibah University in Madinah. She had contacted her family in Al Jouf three days before death, Arab News reported.

“When she got the job of a lecturer at Al Jouf University they insisted that the employment would be on condition of pursuing higher studies abroad. Two years later, we received a letter from the university saying she must go abroad for studies or change to an administrative job,” Al Zaid said.

“Nahid was not happy when she received that threatening letter as she had no intention to go abroad for higher studies.”

Al Zaid also reportedly said that the family had rejected the university’s offer to institute an international prize in Nahid’s name.

“We have rejected that proposal and asked them to establish an academic chair or dedicate a university hall in her name instead. However, they have said that the academic chair requires financing.”

A 52-year-old suspect has been released and police have called for help in identifying a young man seen running from the area about the time of the attack. British Police also are investigating whether her murder is linked to that of a man who was stabbed 102 times in a park in the same area in March. That victim had an obvious mental slowness due to a head injury four years ago that made him more vulnerable, according to local media.

The Saudi embassy said its ambassador to the UK was taking an active role in the case.

The murder has sparked concern among the hundreds of other Saudi students in the UK, who are being offered support.