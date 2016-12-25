Saudi newspaper retracts report on 49% Aramco stake sale

Arabic daily al-Eqtisadiah said report was "completely wrong and far from reality" and not based on a verified source

By Reuters
  • Sunday, 25 December 2016 2:18 PM

Major Saudi Arabian newspaper al-Eqtisadiah retracted a report on Sunday that said state oil giant Saudi Aramco planned to sell 49 percent of its shares over the next 10 years.

The report published on Saturday was "completely wrong and far from reality" and not based on a verified source, the newspaper said, apologising for the mistake.

Saudi Aramco aims to sell some of its shares in 2018 in what could be the world's biggest initial public offering.

Aramco's chief executive Amin Nasser said in October a flotation of up to 5 percent was being considered, although the exact size would be determined by the Saudi Supreme Council.

Related:

Stories

Saudi Aramco listing 'to boost corporate transparency'

Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 7.636m bpd in October

Saudi Aramco, GE to launch Saudi Arabia's first wind turbine next month

Spanish firm said to win contract to build Saudi clean fuels project

Saudi Aramco in deals with foreign firms in push for local content

Companies

Saudi Aramco

Also in Energy

Qatar's Nebras says buys 35.5% stake in Indonesia's PT Paiton Energy

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia to hold off on plans to tax expat remittances for now - report

Saudi's King Abdullah Port set for major capacity boost in early 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

While oil producers continue to debate a reduction in output...

Saudi's Naimi's battles against Western 'greed' shine light on Aramco IPO

Saudi's Naimi's battles against Western 'greed' shine light on Aramco IPO

Former minister releases memoirs 'Out of the Desert'; reveals...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking