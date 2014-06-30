Saudi pardons 128 prisoners for Ramadan

Comes after Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum ordered the release of 892 prisoners last week.

By Beatrice Thomas
  • Monday, 30 June 2014 11:11 AM

Saudi has reportedly released 128 “public rights” prisoners following an amnesty during Ramadan.

Thirty-five prisoners in Yanbu, 39 in Baha and 54 in Taif were released on Sunday, Arab News reported.

“Special committees in charge of studying cases of public right prisoners are continuing their meetings to release more prisoners,” said Brig. Muedi Al Buqami, director of prison in Taif.

Last week Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered that 892 prisoners be released in Dubai to mark Ramadan.

Attorney General Essam Eisa Al Humaidan said at the time that Dubai Public Prosecution and Dubai Police had already started the implementation of the orders.

Related:

Stories

Saudi Arabia pardons 300 prisoners in 2013

Fines, jail risk for Saudis who file malicious complaints

Saudi Arabia jails 33 for up to 30 years on terrorism charges

'Saudi Liberals' website editor jailed for 10 years

Death sentence for Saudi 'get rich quick' robbers

Also in Culture & Society

Dubai named the world's most expensive city to celebrate NYE

Video: Fastest mobile bed sets Guinness World Record for UAE

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

15
Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

In the second article of a two-part series, Ambar Amleh, chief...

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

Tarek Ahmed Fouad, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur, analyses...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking