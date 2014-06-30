Saudi pardons 128 prisoners for Ramadan

Saudi has reportedly released 128 “public rights” prisoners following an amnesty during Ramadan.

Thirty-five prisoners in Yanbu, 39 in Baha and 54 in Taif were released on Sunday, Arab News reported.

“Special committees in charge of studying cases of public right prisoners are continuing their meetings to release more prisoners,” said Brig. Muedi Al Buqami, director of prison in Taif.

Last week Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered that 892 prisoners be released in Dubai to mark Ramadan.

Attorney General Essam Eisa Al Humaidan said at the time that Dubai Public Prosecution and Dubai Police had already started the implementation of the orders.