Saudi power utility agrees $13bn interest-free loan

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
State-owned company signs agreement with the kingdom's Ministry of Finance
State-owned power utility Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) has agreed terms and signed an interest-free loan of SR49.4 billion ($13.17 billion) with the kingdom's Ministry of Finance, the company said in a statement.
The loan has a lifespan of 15 years but there is a grace period of ten years before repayments begin, the statement to Riyadh's bourse said.
SEC in March said a royal decree had granted it the soft loan to help fund power generation projects, subject to the completion of talks with the ministry.
The company plans to spend SR622 billion to 2023, adding 40,000 megawatts of installed generating capacity and expanding transmission and distribution networks, SEC chief executive Ziyad Alshiha said at the time.
He added that power usage in Saudi Arabia had risen by around 7 to 8 percent a year over the last decade and would continue to rise.
|21.35
|0.15
|0.71 (%)
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules