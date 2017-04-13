Saudi princess sacked as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Arabia

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Princess Deena out after only two issues of the much-talked-about magazine
Saudi Arabia’s Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz has been sacked as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Arabia after publishing just two issues of the magazine.
The princess, who had no previous editing experience, was appointed by Condé Nast International in July, ahead of the title’s first launch in the Middle East.
She told Fashion Network: “I didn’t leave. I was fired. And I shall be releasing a statement about what happened later today. They are in breach of contract and they shall be hearing from my lawyers.”
Prior to her appointment, she had been working for ten years in the luxury retail industry as the co-founder of fashion concept store D’NA.
In a press release after being hired, she was described by Karina Dobrotvorskaya, President of Condé Nast New Markets and Editorial, as “an Editor in Chief with a deep understanding of fashion and the modern Arabian Woman.”
Only last week, Princess Deena appeared at a star studded party in Qatar to celebrate the launch of Vogue Arabia, telling guests including Naomi Campbell “It was a dream that someday we would get Vogue into the region, but never in a million years did I imagine I would be at the helm of it.”
It is believed that bosses at Condé Nast International, led by chairman and CEO Jonathan Newhouse, decided to replace her before publication of the third issue in two weeks, with a new editor already chosen.
The magazine is being published by Dubai-based Nervora, which also publishes PopSugar Middle East and ShopStyle Middle East.
Condé Nast International declined to comment, but said an official announcement would be made later on Thursday.
Rents in Dubai are ridiculous and so are the costs of doing business or living in Dubai which is why the cost of running a business has become very difficult... moreThursday, 19 November 2015 12:53 PM - Mark
Only in Dubai ... thanks to the great vision of the ruler, he is way ahead of other world leaders of his time. moreThursday, 13 April 2017 3:39 PM - Alex Ramcha
Rents in Dubai are ridiculous and so are the costs of doing business or living in Dubai which is why the cost of running a business has become very difficult... moreThursday, 19 November 2015 12:53 PM - Mark
Instead of trying to influence the tipping habits of a couple of million residents and millions of tourists, the restaurants should be made to comply with... moreTuesday, 11 April 2017 9:15 AM - PSJ
I'm confused, where has it been stated that VAT on new residential property will be 5%.
According to the latest brief from the UAE's Ministry... more
well I have stayed in Dubai for 3 years from 2013 to 2015. I only have good memories, there may be some negatives but the positives far outweigh everything... moreWednesday, 12 April 2017 12:57 PM - nonEUexpat
Yes right, banking services here are not up to levels of developed countries let alone telephone services, but great deal of effort is visible in improving... moreSunday, 26 March 2017 4:42 PM - Diya Pardasani
He does participate in philanthropic activities. I looked it up. moreSunday, 26 March 2017 12:36 PM - Anthony Wilson
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules