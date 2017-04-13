Saudi princess sacked as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz has been sacked as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Arabia after publishing just two issues of the magazine.

The princess, who had no previous editing experience, was appointed by Condé Nast International in July, ahead of the title’s first launch in the Middle East.

She told Fashion Network: “I didn’t leave. I was fired. And I shall be releasing a statement about what happened later today. They are in breach of contract and they shall be hearing from my lawyers.”

Prior to her appointment, she had been working for ten years in the luxury retail industry as the co-founder of fashion concept store D’NA.

In a press release after being hired, she was described by Karina Dobrotvorskaya, President of Condé Nast New Markets and Editorial, as “an Editor in Chief with a deep understanding of fashion and the modern Arabian Woman.”

Only last week, Princess Deena appeared at a star studded party in Qatar to celebrate the launch of Vogue Arabia, telling guests including Naomi Campbell “It was a dream that someday we would get Vogue into the region, but never in a million years did I imagine I would be at the helm of it.”

It is believed that bosses at Condé Nast International, led by chairman and CEO Jonathan Newhouse, decided to replace her before publication of the third issue in two weeks, with a new editor already chosen.

The magazine is being published by Dubai-based Nervora, which also publishes PopSugar Middle East and ShopStyle Middle East.

Condé Nast International declined to comment, but said an official announcement would be made later on Thursday.