Saudi private sector growth rebounds after hitting record low in Oct

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
December business survey data shows output rises at sharpest rate since August but staffing levels increase only marginally
Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector strengthened again in December after touching record lows in October, according to a new business survey.
Data from the Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed that output rose at the sharpest rate since August, while new orders increased at a marked, albeit slightly slower, rate.
Companies responded to increased requirements by raising their purchasing activity and boosting inventories amid positive growth projections, the survey said.
However, with the rate of expansion in new work remaining below its long-run trend, staffing levels continued to be increased only slightly, it added.
The headline seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia PMI improved to a level of 55.5 during December, up from November’s 55.0 and the best reading since August.
Khatija Haque, head of MENA Research at Emirates NBD, said: “Improving demand was a key driver for output and new order growth in Saudi Arabia in December, which is very encouraging as we look forward to 2017. While firms increased purchases and accumulated inventory in anticipation of future orders, they were reluctant to boost hiring. Overall, the pace of non-oil private sector growth this year, as indicated by the PMI survey, was markedly lower than 2015.”
The survey said that underpinning overall growth was an acceleration in the rate of expansion of output to a four-month high. Latest data marked the second month in a row that production growth has risen following the record low pace of expansion seen in October.
Panellists widely commented that the latest increase in production was the result of ongoing strength in new order books plus further investment in sales and marketing activities.
Volumes of new business continued to rise sharply in December amid reports of better market demand. A number of panellists commented on increased activities in the construction sector. Foreign demand also continued to strengthen, with new export orders rising to the greatest degree for four months.
Despite evidence of modest pressure on capacity, staffing levels in the Saudi non-oil private sector increased only marginally and at the slowest pace in a year during December. Just 2 percent of the survey panel reported an increase in staffing levels over the month.
|8.68
|0.03
|0.35 (%)
During economic boom or bust, workload analysis can be any company's competitive advantage or Achilles’ heel. Workload analysis should be closely scrutinised... moreWednesday, 4 January 2017 8:55 AM - Shalini
Yet another economic indicator that attests to the health of Dubai's economy.
To the commentator from the land of doom and gloom who doesn't know... more
Mr. Sajwani has come a long way when i was doing my bachelors. He has been a risk taker from his humble beginnings of DAMAC as a catering company. There... moreTuesday, 3 January 2017 8:24 AM - jebelalibaba
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
What is the plan with the dewa connection. Who is taking care of that? Electricity and water...small detail. moreTuesday, 13 December 2016 1:05 PM - bob the builder
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules