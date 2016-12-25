Saudi retail giant says to be anchor tenant at Dubai's First Avenue

ACE Hardware, the world’s largest hardware retail cooperative, is to open at First Avenue in Dubai’s Motor City, becoming its main anchor retail tenant.

The retailer said in a statement that it will operate on the ground floor across an area of almost 6,500 sq ft.

ACE stores sell a wide variety of hardware products to maintain and fix homes and businesses.

“The pace of demographic growth in Motor City is rapid and First Avenue will help serve strong demand for a unique retail and hospitality experience,” said Dr Ramy Moussly, general manager of Al Tawfeeq for Development and Investment, the Saudi -based owner and operator of First Avenue.

“We are delighted to have ACE as our main anchor retail tenant. The store joins other well-known brands like Carrefour in offering shoppers a holistic retail experience."

He said that by the time the mall opens in early 2017, First Avenue will have 70 high-street retailers and 15 casual dining restaurants as well as a four-star 150-room hotel, operated by Park Inn by Radisson.

The backers of the AED500 million ($136 million) First Avenue project are positioning it as an all-week-round destination for residents, tourists, families and the business community. As well as shops and restaurants, it will have healthcare services, a children’s entertainment area, and a 400-space underground car park.