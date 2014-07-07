Saudi retailer Jarir says Q2 net profit up 7.1%

Jarir Marketing posts $36.1m profit for quarter; plans to open at least seven new shops this year

By Reuters
  • Monday, 7 July 2014 3:32 PM
Saudi shoppers. (Photo for illustrative purposes only)

Saudi Arabia's Jarir Marketing posted a 7.1 percent increase in second-quarter profit on Monday as the retailer recorded higher sales.

Jarir made a net profit of SR135.2 million ($36.1 million) in the three months to June 30, up from SR126.2 million in the prior-year period, according to a filing to Riyadh's bourse.

The company said the increase was due higher sales in all segments apart from computers. It operated 35 stores in the second quarter, compared to 32 a year ago.

Jarir's estimated second-quarter turnover rose 2.5 percent to SR1.29 billion.

The firm plans to open at least seven new shops this year, of which three are already operational, it said.

