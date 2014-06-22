Saudi's Almarai, Pepsico to invest $345m in Egypt

Venture between Gulf's biggest dairy firm and US soft drinks giant is over the next five years.

By Reuters
  • Sunday, 22 June 2014 11:54 AM

Saudi Arabia's Almarai, the Gulf's biggest dairy company, said on Sunday that a venture between it and US soft drinks giant PepsiCo would invest about $345m in Egypt over the next five years.

The investment would be conducted through Egypt's International Company for Agro-Industrial Projects, a subsidiary of International Dairy & Juice Ltd, which is owned 52 percent by Almarai and the remainder by Pepsico.

Details of the investment were to be announced later on Sunday, Almarai said in a statement.

