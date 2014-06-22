Saudi's Bin Laden top construction Power 100 list

|Home
Bakr Bin Laden is chairman of Saudi Binladin Group which is behind $21bn expansion of Grand Mosque in Makkah
Bakr Bin Laden, chairman of Saudi Binladin Group, has been ranked at the top of Construction Week’s Power 100 list.
Bin Laden returned to the summit of the annual ranking, having previously reached the number one spot in 2012.
The head of the biggest contracting company in the GCC’s biggest construction market for 26 years, Bin Laden was ranked third in the inaugural Power 100 list in 2010, second the following year, and third in 2013.
He returned to the top this year with his company playing a major role in many of the kingdom’s biggest civils projects.
Saudi Binladin is currently handling the $21bn expansion project at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
Other projects include building stations for the Haramain High-Speed rail link, and construction work at the world’s tallest building, Kingdom Tower, in Jeddah.
Its biggest project win over the last year has been a $3.5bn contract to build 12 towers for the Abraj Kudai mixed-use project in Makkah.
Bin Laden topped the list ahead of 91-year-old Said Khoury, chairman of Consolidated Contractors Company, and Sheikh Ali bin Hamad Al Thani, president of Qatar-based HBK Contracting.
