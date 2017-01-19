Saudi's Dar Al Arkan sees 23.4% Q4 net profit slump

- 1. Emirates launches paid-for access to business, first class lounges at DXB
- 2. Introducing the women aiming to change the face of investment in the Middle East
- 3. GCC has youngest Porsche owners in the world, says CEO
- 4. US giant Amazon said to walk away from deal to buy Dubai's Souq.com
- 5. Dubai developers hit with new rules on building permits, completions
