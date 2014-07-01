Saudi's energy drink ban comes into force

A ban on advertising energy drinks and a limit on where they can be sold has come into force in Saudi Arabia.

Such drinks also will now have to carry labels warning of the health side effects in both English and Arabic.

The Council of Saudi Chambers made the decision in March following a study by the Interior Ministry on the adverse effects of energy drinks.

Under the new rules, the sale of energy drinks is banned at all government, education and public and private sports clubs and gyms, and covers consumers of all age groups.

The ban covers online, print and broadcast media.

Leading energy drink producer Red Bull had said in March it was “surprised” by Saudi Arabia’s decision. Few countries enforce warning labels on energy drinks.