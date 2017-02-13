Saudi's Fawaz Alhokair appoints former Coca Cola exec as CEO

Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co said on Monday it has appointed Atul Singh as its new chief executive, effective April 1.

The company said on Oct. 24, 2016, that Simon Marshall had resigned from the position for personal reasons, effective Jan. 31.

Singh’s previous experience included leadership positions in global consumer product companies, including president of Coca Cola Asia Pacific region with operations in 36 countries and Colgate-Palmolive in Europe and Africa prior to that. He started his career in Price Waterhouse in New York.