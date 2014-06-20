Saudi's flynas to offer nearly 30,000 more seats during Ramadan

|Home
Budget airline says it will operate 14 flights per day from Riyadh to Jeddah during holy month
Saudi Arabia's first and only budget airline flynas has announced the addition of 29,520 seats on board its 540 flights this coming Ramadan with an aim to accommodate the increasing traffic on its flights to Jeddah.
flynas will also provide 143,000 meals on 939 domestic and international flights during this Holy Month, which will begin on June 29, it said in a statement.
Wael Al Sarhan, director of marketing and communication, said: "flynas is now capable to operate a large number of flights during peak season. This was possible after upgrading our fleet to 27 aircraft, which makes it much easier and more convenient for travellers visiting Makkah to perform Umrah."
He said the average number of flights from Riyadh to Jeddah before Ramadan reached nine flights per day with a capacity of 1,467 seats which will increase to 14 daily flights at a capacity of 2,296 seats during the Holy Month of Ramadan.
The airline's Dammam to Jeddah route will also see daily flights increase from three to four.
flynas operates a fleet of 27 aircraft and aims to fly 20 million passengers a year by 2020.
The carrier said in April it aims to grow at least 20 percent annually and expects to turn profitable this year after seven years of losses.
