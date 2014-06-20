Saudi's flynas to offer nearly 30,000 more seats during Ramadan

Budget airline says it will operate 14 flights per day from Riyadh to Jeddah during holy month

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 20 June 2014 9:35 AM

Saudi Arabia's first and only budget airline flynas has announced the addition of 29,520 seats on board its 540 flights this coming Ramadan with an aim to accommodate the increasing traffic on its flights to Jeddah.

flynas will also provide 143,000 meals on 939 domestic and international flights during this Holy Month, which will begin on June 29, it said in a statement.

Wael Al Sarhan, director of marketing and communication, said: "flynas is now capable to operate a large number of flights during peak season. This was possible after upgrading our fleet to 27 aircraft, which makes it much easier and more convenient for travellers visiting Makkah to perform Umrah."

He said the average number of flights from Riyadh to Jeddah before Ramadan reached nine flights per day with a capacity of 1,467 seats which will increase to 14 daily flights at a capacity of 2,296 seats during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The airline's Dammam to Jeddah route will also see daily flights increase from three to four.

flynas operates a fleet of 27 aircraft and aims to fly 20 million passengers a year by 2020.

The carrier said in April it aims to grow at least 20 percent annually and expects to turn profitable this year after seven years of losses.

Related:

Stories

Flynas blames lack of incentives for axing Dubai World Central move

Saudi carrier flynas to turn profitable in 2014

Saudi's Flynas looks to review Airbus order

Interview: Flynas chief Sulaiman Al Hamdan

Companies

Flynas

Also in Transport

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

UAE's Etihad inks codeshare deal with Montenegro Airlines

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking